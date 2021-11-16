Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,990 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,509,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,728,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 617,800 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 358,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 255,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $443.26 million, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.03. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

