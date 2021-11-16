Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 375,483 Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 103.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $190.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.68. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

