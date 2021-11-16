George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$170.00 at TD Securities

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WNGRF. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$141.00 price target (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.33.

George Weston stock opened at $112.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. George Weston has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.89.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

