Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 362.05% from the stock’s current price.

GERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 22,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,767. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $487.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 26,769.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 531,552 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth $7,854,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Geron by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Geron by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

