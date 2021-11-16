Gerrit Jan Bakker Acquires 5,000 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gerrit Jan Bakker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00.

ATUS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,078. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,564,000. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its position in Altice USA by 140.6% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,231 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Altice USA by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 17.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

