Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GNGBY traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074. Getinge has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNGBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

