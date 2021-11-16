Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.10

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 4384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.