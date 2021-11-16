Gladstone Land’s (LAND) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAND. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $942.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.69, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -154.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

