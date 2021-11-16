Glanbia’s (GLAPY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glanbia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Glanbia stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.6591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

