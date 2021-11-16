Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Joseph W. Brown Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Joseph W. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. 9,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 294.13%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

