Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,348 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

DVY stock opened at $121.33 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.73 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average is $118.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

