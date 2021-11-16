Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,187 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.27.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $336.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $208.16 and a twelve month high of $338.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.65 and its 200 day moving average is $284.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

