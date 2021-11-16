Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $127,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $375,991.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,761 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,162. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on REPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

