Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Diodes worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.74 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,038 shares in the company, valued at $32,394,477. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $113,529.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,424.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,709 shares of company stock worth $12,992,238. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

