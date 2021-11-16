Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,027 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of AAON worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AAON by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAON opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.59.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

