Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.41% of KL Acquisition worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAQ. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,759,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,469,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,323,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,935,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,153,000. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

KL Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. KL Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

