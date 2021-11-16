Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $7.98 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

