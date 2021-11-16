Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 990,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the second quarter worth $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 304.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in KT during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KT during the second quarter worth $198,000. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

