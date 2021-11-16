Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 289,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,315,177 shares.The stock last traded at $15.35 and had previously closed at $14.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

