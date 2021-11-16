Graviton (GTON) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Graviton has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $36,009.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00094233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,107.96 or 1.00415172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,219.34 or 0.07048739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

