Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,447,300 shares, an increase of 238.8% from the October 14th total of 1,607,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GBTC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

