Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Update

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 283.9% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of GEAHF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572. Great Eagle has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

