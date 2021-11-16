Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Update

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 283.9% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of GEAHF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572. Great Eagle has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Great Eagle Company Profile
