Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 712.38 ($9.31).

Shares of GPOR opened at GBX 754.50 ($9.86) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 758.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,250.58. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

