Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $348.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

