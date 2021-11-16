GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Up 1,650.0% in October

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,650.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GreenShift stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. GreenShift has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

