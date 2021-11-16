GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 125,865 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $8.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $915.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 173,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 61,435 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.