Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GFF stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17. Griffon has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Griffon by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter worth about $552,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

