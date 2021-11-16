Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 80,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.18. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

