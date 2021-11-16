Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.88.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 80,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.18. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.76.
In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
