GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

