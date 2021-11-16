GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 103,482 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

