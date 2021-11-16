Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $207.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $204.50, with a volume of 9,997 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASR shares. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.66 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $4.1171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

