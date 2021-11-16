GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,036,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of GSE Systems worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSE Systems during the first quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GSE Systems by 108.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSE Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 528,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSE Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in GSE Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GSE Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

GVP opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.12. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

