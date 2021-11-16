GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $4.91 on Monday. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GT Biopharma by 165.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 216,218 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $233,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $21,907,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $1,612,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

