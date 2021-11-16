GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $4.91 on Monday. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GT Biopharma by 165.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 216,218 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $233,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $21,907,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $1,612,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.
GT Biopharma Company Profile
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
