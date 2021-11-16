Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.92

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

HBRIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

