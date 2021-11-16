Haven Protocol Price Up 54.4% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 54.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.82 or 0.00026842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $249.50 million and $7.55 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,652.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.68 or 0.07145268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.00407631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.84 or 0.01042010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00085507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.75 or 0.00416183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.76 or 0.00272550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00248576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,836,120 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

