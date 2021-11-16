HC Wainwright Lowers Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Price Target to $43.00

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $641.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.64. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $45.82.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.