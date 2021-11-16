HC Wainwright Lowers Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Price Target to $43.00

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $641.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.64. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $45.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

