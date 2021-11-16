HC Wainwright Trims Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Target Price to $62.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Akero Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.38.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $903.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.50. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 83.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 78.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.