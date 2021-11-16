HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

HCI Group has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years. HCI Group has a payout ratio of 135.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect HCI Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.0%.

Shares of HCI opened at $132.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.45 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCI Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 114.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of HCI Group worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

