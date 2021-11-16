Head-To-Head Analysis: GLG Life Tech (GLGLF) vs. Its Competitors

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS: GLGLF) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GLG Life Tech to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech’s peers have a beta of 1.68, indicating that their average share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GLG Life Tech and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $11.41 million $12.34 million 1.27 GLG Life Tech Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -11.05

GLG Life Tech’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GLG Life Tech. GLG Life Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GLG Life Tech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A GLG Life Tech Competitors 225 614 583 12 2.27

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 36.73%. Given GLG Life Tech’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GLG Life Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech 44.02% N/A -88.15% GLG Life Tech Competitors -176.46% -84.32% -17.62%

Summary

GLG Life Tech peers beat GLG Life Tech on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

