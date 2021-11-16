Head-To-Head Analysis: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) versus Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and QuantumScape’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 23.69 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -127.85 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($2.86) -14.19

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantumScape, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% QuantumScape N/A -15.75% -12.24%

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantumScape has a beta of 10.93, indicating that its share price is 993% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and QuantumScape, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuantumScape 1 4 1 0 2.00

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.45%. QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.41%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats QuantumScape on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

