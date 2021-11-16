Head-To-Head Comparison: Lottery.com (LTRY) vs. The Competition

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY) is one of 370 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lottery.com to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lottery.com and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lottery.com Competitors 2462 12439 23101 637 2.57

Lottery.com currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.32%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 6.12%. Given Lottery.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lottery.com and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com N/A -$3.17 million -118.90 Lottery.com Competitors $1.80 billion $350.03 million -47.37

Lottery.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lottery.com. Lottery.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Lottery.com has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lottery.com’s competitors have a beta of -2.77, indicating that their average stock price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com N/A -108.49% -8.48% Lottery.com Competitors -116.94% -152.24% -5.21%

Summary

Lottery.com beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lottery.com Company Profile

