Head to Head Contrast: FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) vs. Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Medallion Financial and FG New America Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. FG New America Acquisition has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 70.40%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 24.75% 12.86% 2.39% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and FG New America Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $139.03 million 1.52 -$34.78 million $1.65 5.09 FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

FG New America Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallion Financial.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats FG New America Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other. The Consumer Lending segment include recreation and home improvement lending that provides financial assistance to high-growth prime and non-prime consumer; and residential home improvements concentrated in swimming pools, solar panels, roofs, and windows. The Commercial Lending segment provides senior and subordinated loans nationwide to businesses. The Medallion Lending segment owns, manages, and finance taxicab fleets, taxicab medallions, and corporate car services. The RPAC segment focuses in the sponsorships and race winning activity. The Corporate and Other Investments segment comprises equity and investment securities as well as other assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not allocated to the other main operating segments. The company was founded by Andrew Mead Murstein in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

