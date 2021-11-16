Head-To-Head Survey: Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) vs. Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 1 1 3.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.89%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -53.06% 5.88% 3.31% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 59.85% 20.83% 20.83%

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.9%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out -92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays out 214.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimbell Royalty Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 9.54 -$159.45 million ($1.60) -8.91 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million 7.93 $3.40 million $0.07 12.00

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

