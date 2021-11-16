Head to Head Survey: Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) versus Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Forum Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A Forum Energy Technologies -18.94% -20.51% -9.19%

72.6% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weatherford International and Forum Energy Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Forum Energy Technologies $512.50 million 0.22 -$96.89 million ($17.05) -1.19

Weatherford International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forum Energy Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weatherford International and Forum Energy Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Forum Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weatherford International presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.59%. Given Weatherford International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Forum Energy Technologies.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Forum Energy Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets. The Completions segment offers services to the coiled tubing, well stimulation, and intervention markets. The Production segment designs, manufactures, and supplies equipment and services for production and infrastructure markets. The Corporate segment covers selling, general, and administrative expenses. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

