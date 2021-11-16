Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HWX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.00.

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.26. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$1.70 and a 52 week high of C$5.31.

In other news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total value of C$801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 543,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,418,477.10.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

