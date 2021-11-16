Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth approximately $17,051,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

NYSE:HTA opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.63. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

