Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $245.71 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $192.79 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.