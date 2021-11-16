HempCoin (THC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $1,728.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,318.94 or 0.98799368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00048341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00037975 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.86 or 0.00584511 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001618 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,099,204 coins and its circulating supply is 263,964,054 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

