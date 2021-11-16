Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERXF opened at $14.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

