Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HRX. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday.

HRX opened at C$19.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The company has a market cap of C$686.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.87. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$12.45 and a 12-month high of C$19.65.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

